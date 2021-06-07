At Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference for 2021, the company announced major privacy features coming to its operating systems like iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Here is what Apple users can expect.

iOS 15 Privacy Features

App Privacy Report : With App Privacy Report, users can see how often each app has used the permission they’ve previously granted to access their location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the past seven days.

: With App Privacy Report, users can see how often each app has used the permission they’ve previously granted to access their location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the past seven days. Siri Audio Processing : With on-device speech recognition, the audio of users’ requests is processed right on their iPhone or iPad by default. This addresses one of the biggest privacy concerns for voice assistants, which is unwanted audio recording.

: With on-device speech recognition, the audio of users’ requests is processed right on their iPhone or iPad by default. This addresses one of the biggest privacy concerns for voice assistants, which is unwanted audio recording. Safari Private Relay : Private Relay ensures all traffic leaving a user’s device from Safari is encrypted, so no one between the user and the website they are visiting can access and read it, not even Apple or the user’s network provider. All the user’s requests are then sent through two separate internet relays.*

: Private Relay ensures all traffic leaving a user’s device from Safari is encrypted, so no one between the user and the website they are visiting can access and read it, not even Apple or the user’s network provider. All the user’s requests are then sent through two separate internet relays.* Hide My Email : Built directly into Safari, iCloud settings, and Mail, Hide My Email also enables users to create and delete as many addresses as needed at any time, helping give users control of who is able to contact them.*

: Built directly into Safari, iCloud settings, and Mail, Hide My Email also enables users to create and delete as many addresses as needed at any time, helping give users control of who is able to contact them.* HomeKit Secure Video: Apple users can connect more cameras in the Home app, while maintaining its end-to-end encrypted storage for video footage.*

*These features are coming to Apple users in the form of iCloud+. It’s not a new service however; they’re included in a regular iCloud subscription, and the prices haven’t changed.