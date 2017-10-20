Animoji Trademark Lawsuit, Apple’s Sloppy UI Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-20

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their take on the Animoji trademark lawsuit against Apple, and to look at Apple’s lack of consistency in macOS and iOS interface details.

TDO 2017-10-20: Animoji Trademark Lawsuit

1:23 PM Oct. 20th, 2017 | 00:24:38 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their take on the Animoji trademark lawsuit against Apple, and to look at Apple’s lack of consistency in macOS and iOS interface details.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account