Animoji Trademark Lawsuit, Apple’s Sloppy UI Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-20

TDO 2017-10-20: Animoji Trademark Lawsuit Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their take on the Animoji trademark lawsuit against Apple, and to look at Apple’s lack of consistency in macOS and iOS interface details.