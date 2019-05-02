App Camp for Girls, Samsung Follies, Writing about Apple, with Kelly Guimont – ACM 510

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin is joined by guest cohost Kelly Guimont to discuss App Camp for Girls, women in tech in both the past and present, and more. They also look at Samsung’s folding problems, and what it means to be writing about Apple today.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

App Camp for Girls, Samsung Follies, Apple Writing, w/Kelly Guimont - ACM 510

10:09 PM May. 1st, 2019 | 01:05:07

Bryan Chaffin is joined by guest cohost Kelly Guimont to discuss App Camp for Girls, women in tech in both the past and present, and more. They also look at Samsung’s folding problems, and what it means to be writing about Apple today.

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account