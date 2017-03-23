Apple Buys Workflow, iTunes First-run Movie Rentals – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-23

Jeff Gamet

Apple just bought the iPhone and iPad automation app Workflow. Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on what the Workflow purchase means for iOS, plus they look at Apple’s push to offer rentals for movies that are still showing in theaters.

1:41 PM Mar. 23rd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

