Apple just bought the iPhone and iPad automation app Workflow. Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on what the Workflow purchase means for iOS, plus they look at Apple’s push to offer rentals for movies that are still showing in theaters.
Apple Buys Workflow, iTunes First-run Movie Rentals - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-23
Sponsors
Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations listeners get three free meals from your first order and free delivery!
- Apple Acquires Workflow App and Developers, Makes Workflow Free Download
- Here are the Features Apple Cut from Workflow
- Apple wants to offer movie rentals for movies that are still in theaters
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed