Apple Card vs. All the Cards and What Is Apple Becoming, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 514

Apple Card is coming soon, and Bryan Chaffin and guest-cohost Jeff Gamet compare it to the Amazon Prime card and other credit cards. They also dive into the heady topic of what exactly Apple is in the process of coming. Spoiler, Jeff guesses wrong when he says “a services company.”
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Card vs. All Cards, What Apple's Becoming, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 514
Apple Card is coming soon, and Bryan Chaffin and guest-cohost Jeff Gamet compare it to the Amazon Prime card and other credit cards. They also dive into the heady topic of what exactly Apple is in the process of coming. Spoiler, Jeff guesses wrong when...
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Everything You Need to Know about Apple Card – Apple’s New Credit Card
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells