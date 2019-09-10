Apple Event Reactions with Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus – Mac Geek Gab 779

Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus joins John and Dave today for a quick take on Apple’s latest announcements and event. Press play… and enjoy. Now in stereo for your listening pleasure.
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version
MGG 779: Apple Event Reactions with Dr. Mac
Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus joins John and Dave today for a quick take on Apple’s latest announcements and event. Press play… and enjoy. Now in stereo for your listening pleasure.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 779 for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
- 00:02:25 iPhones 11
- 00:24:45 Recent MGG Premium Contributors:
- Bartek B, Bruce W., Doug S., Jeff S., Daniel from London, Erik from Trondheim, Matt from Midlothian, Robert from Oro Valley, Anthony from 2112, Brian from Johnson City, Joe B., Eric from Albuquerque, Peer Timo, Tony from San Francisco, Elizabeth from Warrenton, Robert from Clearwater, Steven from Costa Mesa, Joan from Sarasota, Ev The Nerd from Marina, Robb from Edina, Olga from Bellevue, Jason from Charlestown, Stephen from PLainfield, Lou Ann from Albuquerque, Ward from Mesa, Kenneth from New Lambton, Nick from Mount Clemens, Bob from Working Smarter for Mac Users, Khürt from Princeton, Randall from Portland.
- 00:26:58 Apple Watch Series 5
- 00:36:51 Back to the watch!
- 00:43:01 AppleTV+
- 00:51:29 iPad
- 00:54:48 QT-“Simple pinch” on the keyboard and the floating keyboard appears
- 00:55:39 QT-Swipe up from bottom corner of iPad with Apple Pencil to create screenshot
- Also use the “full page PDF” of a webpage
- 00:56:20 Apple Arcade
- 00:58:02 MGG 779 Outtro