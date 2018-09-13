Apple’s Intelligent Guardian – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-13

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple Watch as our intelligent guardian, plus they share their thoughts on iPhone XR and what announcements Apple may have later this year.
