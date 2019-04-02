Apple’s Slice of Medical Industry, Apple TV Hardware and Competition, with John Martellaro – ACM 507

Apple says that it wants a tiny sliver of the ginormous medical industry, and Bryan Chaffin is joined by guest-cohost John Martellaro to discuss what that might look like. They also discuss Apple TV hardware, what Apple’s new TV+ announcement might mean for its hardware business, and the state of Apple TV’s competition.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

6:28 PM Apr. 2nd, 2019 | 00:59:53

Sources referenced in this episode:

  1. Stargate2077

    As far as I am aware of there is no Apple TV Channels app. The Apple TV app will be updated with a section for the channels feature as well as the TV+ content.

