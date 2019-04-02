Apple’s Slice of Medical Industry, Apple TV Hardware and Competition, with John Martellaro – ACM 507

Apple says that it wants a tiny sliver of the ginormous medical industry, and Bryan Chaffin is joined by guest-cohost John Martellaro to discuss what that might look like. They also discuss Apple TV hardware, what Apple’s new TV+ announcement might mean for its hardware business, and the state of Apple TV’s competition.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple's Medical Industry, Apple TV Hardware & Competition, w/John Martellaro - ACM 507
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple TV+ Guide: All of the Original Video Content [Update]
- Apple TV+ Announced in Star-Studded, Lengthy Media Event
- Space Jump-Col. (Ret.) Joe Kittinger – YouTube
- It’s Time for Rich Flat Earthers Like Shaq to Prove the Earth Isn’t a Globe – GeekTells
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
One Comment Add a comment
As far as I am aware of there is no Apple TV Channels app. The Apple TV app will be updated with a section for the channels feature as well as the TV+ content.