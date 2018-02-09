HomePod Setup Experience and Some Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-09

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about the HomePod unboxing and setup experience, plus they share some HomePod tips.
TDO 2018-02-09: HomePod Setup and Tips
Sounds like you guys are new to AirPlay….. just AirPlay the music from your phone to the Apple TV that is paired to AirPlay speakers(HomePod). No pairing fuss.
Option 2, unpair your phone before turning on the Apple TV and it just reconnects as expected