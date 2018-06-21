The iPhone Car Key and the Mythical Apple App Store Monopoly – ACM 467

What would using your iPhone as your car key look like in practice? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet run through the possibilities. They also look at the on-again, off-again case where plaintiffs accuse the company with a minority share of the smartphone business of having an App Store “monopoly.”

iPhone Car Key, Apple App Store Monopoly - ACM 467

8:02 PM Jun. 21st, 2018 | 00:47:06

Sources referenced in this episode:

