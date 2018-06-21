The iPhone Car Key and the Mythical Apple App Store Monopoly – ACM 467

What would using your iPhone as your car key look like in practice? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet run through the possibilities. They also look at the on-again, off-again case where plaintiffs accuse the company with a minority share of the smartphone business of having an App Store “monopoly.”
iPhone Car Key, Apple App Store Monopoly - ACM 467
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Wants Your iPhone to be Your Car Key
- U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Apple Appeal on App Store Monopoly Case
