Deep Dive into Mail, Gmail Bugs, Cool Stuff Found & More – Mac Geek Gab 755

Mail was the Deep Dive topic this week, and then the Gmail/Gsuite/macOS 10.14.4 bug happened, so Mail gets a double dip and you’re gonna love it. Then it’s on to perhaps the best AirPods alternative we’ve found… for just $30. More Cool Stuff Found plus your questions answered rounds out the episode. Press play, learn, and enjoy!
MGG 755: Deep Dive into Mail, Gmail Bugs, Cool Stuff Found & More
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 755 for Monday, April 1, 2019
- 00:02:25 Dave’s Spring Speaking Fling!
- Wednesday, 4/3/2019: Mac Tech Pro Boston – You can sign up for just $279
- Tuesday, 4/9/2019 – PMUG-NJ in Princeton, NJ – Free
- Saturday, 4/13/2019 – Skyping in to the Suburban Chicago Mac User’s Group – Free
- 00:03:31 Ben-macOS 10.14.4 Mail’s Gmail Bug
- 00:19:07 Deep Dive into Mail!
- 00:19:37 Ron-Mail, iCloud, Mail Act-On, Sanebox
- 00:25:00 Loren-Inbox Forever
- 00:27:20 Dan-Using Mail, MailSteward, and Folders
- 00:29:29 Mike-Mail workflow using native flags and archives
- 00:34:30 Thomas-Use The Finder to Archive and Search Mail
- 00:39:35 Robert-Mail Archiver X to PDFs
- 00:40:54 Iain-Postbox and Mail Backup X
- 00:43:09 Andrew-Thunderbird
- 00:46:35 Mail’s Favorites Bar Maps to the Command Key
- 00:54:24 CSF-Aermoo B3 ($29.00 as of 3/27/2019)
- 00:57:26 CSF-Solo Unbound
- 00:59:22 Amazon Locker
- 01:01:56 Ben-CSF-Mac Video Converter Ultimate
- 01:03:09 Graham-CSF-PhoneView
- 01:04:22 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-Colourise.sg will Colorize Black & White Photos
- 01:05:58 BrianMonroe’s AirPods v1 vs. v2 Comparison
- Logitech Harmony One Remote
- 01:08:17 Johnny-iOS Accidentally Deleted Email
- 01:14:00 Craig-Using Thunderbolt to Expand an old iMac
- 01:20:55 MGG 754 Outtro
