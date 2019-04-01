Deep Dive into Mail, Gmail Bugs, Cool Stuff Found & More – Mac Geek Gab 755

Mail was the Deep Dive topic this week, and then the Gmail/Gsuite/macOS 10.14.4 bug happened, so Mail gets a double dip and you’re gonna love it. Then it’s on to perhaps the best AirPods alternative we’ve found… for just $30. More Cool Stuff Found plus your questions answered rounds out the episode. Press play, learn, and enjoy!

MGG 755: Deep Dive into Mail, Gmail Bugs, Cool Stuff Found & More Mail was the Deep Dive topic this week, and then the Gmail/Gsuite/macOS 10.14.4 bug happened, so Mail gets a double dip and you’re gonna love it. Then it’s on to perhaps the best AirPods alternative we’ve found… for just $30. More Cool Stuff Found plus your...