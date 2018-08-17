September’s MacBook, Twitter’s Dead APIs – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-17

Dave Hamilton and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report saying a new MacBook is coming in September, along with redesigned iPad Pro models. They also have something to say about Twitter shutting down the APIs third-party client apps rely on.

