Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Google’s assertion privacy is not a luxury item, and Apple’s “magic.”
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2019-05-08: Privacy Isn't A Luxury Item
- Intro
- Google’s Sundar Pichai Takes Privacy Swipe at Apple
- The Death of Apple’s Magic Touch
- Apple Remote Case
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed
Bryan coins the phrase “M Series Chip” for Mac processors