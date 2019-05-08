Privacy and Luxury, Apple’s Magic Levels – TMO Daily Observations 2019-05-08

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Google’s assertion privacy is not a luxury item, and Apple’s “magic.”

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2019-05-08: Privacy Isn't A Luxury Item

1:34 PM May. 8th, 2019 | 00:29:41

