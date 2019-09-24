Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to compare Google Play Pass to Apple Arcade, and include a few Apple Arcade picks.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade Picks
Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to compare Google Play Pass to Apple Arcade, and include a few Apple Arcade picks.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Google introduces Play Pass in Response to Apple Arcade
- How Apple Arcade Became Tempting For a Hardcore Android User
- Apple Launches Arcade Game Subscription Service with 30 Titles
- Apple Arcade: Mini Motorways Is an Addictive Strategy Game I Can’t Stop Playing
- Battle it Out With LEGO Brawls in Apple Arcade
- iOS 13.1 Adds AirDrop Features, Apple Maps ETA, and More
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed