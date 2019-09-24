Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade Picks – TMO Daily Observations 2019-09-24

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to compare Google Play Pass to Apple Arcade, and include a few Apple Arcade picks.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade Picks

1:48 PM Sep. 24th, 2019 | 00:25:14

