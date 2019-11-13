New MacBook Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2019-11-13

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the specs and the features of the new MacBook Pro model announced today.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Hello MacBook Pro

3:01 PM Nov. 13th, 2019 | 00:23:22

