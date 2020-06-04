Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a shareholder lawsuit, and Apple TV+ possibly getting into sports.
Shareholder Lawsuits, TV+ and Sports
- Apple to Face Lawsuit Over Tim Cook iPhone Demand Comments
- Apple TV+ Sports Play Looks Set to be Led by Former Amazon Exec
