John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple Music on Android, and the trackpad possibilities of Apple Silicon.

Apple Music on Android, Apple Silicon and Trackpads

1:44 PM Aug. 10th, 2020 | 00:20:42

