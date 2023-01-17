Whispers of New MacBook Pros and iPhone Sales – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-17

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

With a new MacBook Pro announcement rumored for today, TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken question what might make a laptop exciting again. Plus – continuing to size-up iPhone sales for the current quarter.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to rocketmoney.com/macobserver.

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.