Bryan’s Whole Home Listening Concept for Siri – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-30

Bryan Chaffin and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to talk about Bryan’s vision for whole home listening for voice assistants and why an iPhone in our pocket doesn’t count.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-07-30: Whole Home Listening Concept
- Bryan’s Whole Home Listening concept for voice assistants
