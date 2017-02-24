Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
Siri's Real Job, Understanding DolphinAttack - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-08
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s vision for Siri and user’s perception of the voice command platform, plus they shed some light on DolphinAttack.
The Inside Story of Apple's Efforts to Make Siri Sound Human
Greg Joswiak, vice president of iOS, iPad, and iPhone Marketing, and executive Alex Acero gave Wired a peek behind the curtains, and it’s interesting as can be.
Siri, Alexa Susceptible to Ultrasonic Voice Commands
Apparently Siri, Alexa, and other voice assistants are susceptible to hacks from bats and dolphins—or maybe just hackers that know how to use ultrasonic frequencies.
Are You Taking Siri-on-your-Mac Siri-ously?
Dr. Mac was suggests that it’s time you acquainted yourself with the joys of Siri-on-your-Mac…
Alexa, Siri, You're Not a Trusted Family Member
The conceit of AI agents like Alexa, Cortana, Google Home and Siri is that they are to be always listening, invited to be treated as trusted family members. Or the loyal computer of our family’s starship. John Martellaro doesn’t like these analogies at all.
Imagining a Siri Smarthome, Apple and Sleep Tracking, and the Real iPhone 8 - ACM 410
With Alexa Show and Microsoft Invoke, Bryan and Jeff envision the Siri smarthome of the future to make the case for an Apple Siri device. They also talk about what Apple might do with sleep tracking technology from Beddit, as well some sexy new renders of Apple’s unannounced iPhone 8.
Siri's No Amazon Alexa yet, but Give Her Time
With Amazon Alexa being joined in our living rooms by Google Assistant and now Microsoft Cortana, it’s clear that Apple needs to step up to the plate and take back the home. Jeff Butts makes the case for why Cupertino needs to develop an Echo-like device for Siri.
Microsoft Adds Cortana to the Voice Assistant Game with Invoke
Amazon has Echo, Google has Home, Apple reportedly has its own voice controlled assistant in the works, and now Microsoft is getting in on the game, too. Microsoft’s device is called Invoke, and it uses the company’s Cortana voice interface coupled with Harman Kardon speakers.
Should Our AI Agents Be Always With Us? Or Sit On a Table? Siri?
Our artificial intelligence agents can either be embedded in our computers and/or mobile devices. Or they can reside in a cute little colorful cylinder that sits on a table. Which is better? Which is the future? Which should you invest in? Maybe Siri knows.
The Thinking Behind a Female Voice for Siri
Siri started out with a female voice exclusively, but now it can be changed to male. Alexa uses only a female voice. Cortana’s voice, for now, is strictly female. Why is that? Is it sexism? Is it for better intelligibility? John looks into the matter.