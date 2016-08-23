On August 22, Parallels Desktop 13 for Mac was released with support for macOS High Sierra and easy Windows 10 purchase and installation.
Parallels Desktop 12 Supports Windows 10 and macOS Sierra
On August 18th, Parallels updated its Parallels Desktop for Mac to version 12. This has been an annual tradition with Parallels, and each new version brings a host of new features and performance improvements. This year is no exception. And while the new features seem to be fairly modest on the surface, they always seem to strike the right balance and give customers what they’ve been asking for.