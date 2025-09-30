10 Best iOS 26 Widgets for a Productive Experience

The iOS 26 update makes widgets better than ever. Apple’s new built-in widgets look great and work smoothly with your device. You can use them to personalize your home screen or lock screen with useful tools that also look good.

Must-Have Widgets in iOS 26

Weather

The native Weather widget now supports dynamic backgrounds and hyperlocal updates. It adjusts based on your location and time of day, offering hourly forecasts, air quality, and precipitation alerts, all in a sleek, glassy design.

Calendar

Apple’s Calendar widget is smarter than ever. It syncs with Focus modes to show only relevant events and supports multiple calendar sources. Whether you prefer a compact view or a full agenda, it will become essential to your productivity.

Fitness

The Fitness widget displays your Activity rings, workout summaries, and trends. It’s optimized for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts, offering motivational insights throughout the day.

Batteries

This widget tracks battery levels for your iPhone and connected devices like AirPods, Apple Watch, and even supported Bluetooth accessories. The circular gauge design fits beautifully into minimalist layouts.

Reminders

With iOS 26, the Reminders widget supports smart lists and location-based alerts. You can pin your most-used lists and see due tasks at a glance, making it perfect for daily planning.

Notes

The Notes widget now supports Quick Note access and pinned notes. Whether you’re capturing ideas or referencing important info, this widget keeps your thoughts just a tap away.

Clock

The Clock widget offers world time, alarms, and stopwatch access. It’s ideal for travelers or remote teams managing multiple time zones. The new translucent styling blends well with depth wallpapers.

News

Apple News delivers top headlines tailored to your interests. The widget supports multiple formats, from single story highlights to full article previews. It also integrates with Focus filters for distraction-free reading.

CarPlay

The CarPlay widget experience now includes navigation shortcuts, media controls, and smart home toggles. These widgets adapt to your driving habits and vehicle interface.

Photos

The Photos widget curates memories and featured images from your library. With spatial awareness and depth effects, it adds a personal touch to your home screen.

Can I resize native widgets in iOS 26? Yes, most native widgets support multiple sizes and can be placed on both the home and lock screens. Do native widgets support dark mode? Absolutely. Widgets adapt to your system theme, including dark mode and custom wallpapers. Are these widgets available on iPadOS 26? Yes, nearly all of them are cross-compatible with iPadOS 26. Can I stack widgets in iOS 26? Yes, Smart Stacks allow you to layer widgets and swipe through them as needed.

Make iOS 26 Better with Widgets

Native widgets in iOS 26 aren’t just functional—they’re part of a cohesive design language that enhances your entire device experience. Pair them with the best iOS 26 wallpapers for a visually unified look, and consider making your apps clear to let your widgets shine.