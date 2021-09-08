There is quite a lot coming to Apple TV+ this fall. While it will always lose the numbers game, both in terms of catalog and viewer size, to rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the original shows and films set to be launched leave the streaming service in a good place as it approaches its second year.

Fall 2021 on Apple TV+ – September

There’s a big month ahead for Apple TV+. On September 10, 2021, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away will become available. Then The Morning Show returns for its second season on September 17. A week later, on September 24, Foundation, the latest adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s series of books by showrunner David S. Goyer, will debut. Following that, on September 24, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, a kids show executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will premiere. Then, on September 30, The Problem With Jon Stewart will premiere.

October and November

Following up on Apple TV+ on October 15 is the documentary The Velvet Underground from filmmaker Todd Haynes. There is more new kids shows on the way that month too. On October 8 Get Rolling With Otis launches, followed by Puppy Place on October 15.

November 5 will herald the beginning of the end for Dickinson, as the third and final season premieres. On that same day, Tom Hanks movie Finch will also arrive on the service.

[Updated September 8 with additional information on kids TV shows Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Get Rolling With Otis, and Puppy Place.]