How to Reset PRAM on Mac: A Detailed Guide

If your Mac starts acting up, whether it’s a display glitch, the wrong startup disk, or your speakers suddenly going silent, a quick PRAM reset might be all you need. PRAM (Parameter Random Access Memory) stores small but essential settings that keep your Mac running smoothly. When these values get corrupted, your system can behave strangely. Fortunately, learning how to reset PRAM on Mac is quick, safe, and often solves problems instantly.

I’ve done this multiple times across different Macs, and it’s one of those fixes that feels almost magical when everything goes back to normal. Let’s dive in.

What Is PRAM on Mac?

PRAM (Parameter Random Access Memory) is a tiny section of memory in your Mac that holds key system settings. Things like speaker volume, display resolution, startup disk preferences, and even some battery behaviors are stored here.

It’s worth noting that newer Macs also utilize NVRAM (non-volatile RAM), which serves a similar function. If you’re wondering about the difference, both store settings survive restarts, but PRAM is a legacy term that is still widely used.

If you’re just switching to Mac and curious about how it manages things differently compared to PCs, this guide on why people switch to Mac gives some great insights.

When Should You Reset PRAM?

You don’t need to reset PRAM often, but it can be a lifesaver when:

Mac is not starting up properly.



The display resolution keeps resetting or appears incorrect.



Time zone, clock, or system time is not syncing correctly.



The startup disk is not being recognized.



Sound issues, like no audio or stuck volume settings.



The keyboard, trackpad, or battery is behaving strangely.



If your Mac feels “off” in any of these ways, PRAM reset is one of the first fixes to try.

How to Reset PRAM on Mac (Step-by-Step)

Resetting PRAM takes less than a minute. Here’s how:

Shut down your Mac completely.

Locate the keys: Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) + P + R.

Turn your Mac back on, and immediately hold down these four keys together.

Keep holding for about 20 seconds, or until you hear the startup chime (on older Macs).

Release the keys and let your Mac boot up normally.



That’s it; your PRAM is reset! If you want a deeper dive into startup shortcuts, check out this Mac startup key combinations guide.

What to Expect After Reset

After resetting PRAM, you may notice a few default changes:

The volume might reset to the startup level.



Display resolution could change.



Your selected startup disk might revert.



These can be easily reconfigured in System Settings. The important part is that your Mac should now be free of the issues caused by corrupted PRAM values.

Troubleshooting If Reset Doesn’t Work

If resetting PRAM doesn’t solve the issue, you’ve got a few alternatives:

Reset NVRAM: On modern Macs, NVRAM often replaces PRAM. The reset process is identical.



On modern Macs, NVRAM often replaces PRAM. The reset process is identical. Reset the SMC (System Management Controller): This resolves issues related to power, charging, and fan performance.



This resolves issues related to power, charging, and fan performance. Check hardware compatibility: If you’re running the latest macOS on an older machine, some glitches may be hardware-related. For example, the differences between iMac and MacBook models in 2025 might influence performance.



If you’re on one of Apple’s newer M-series devices, such as the M4 MacBook Air, PRAM resets still apply; however, many issues are now managed automatically by the OS.

FAQs About Resetting PRAM on Mac

Will I lose data by resetting PRAM?

No. PRAM only stores system settings, not personal files.

How often should I reset PRAM?

Only when issues arise. This is not something to do on a regular basis.

Does it fix battery and fan issues?

Sometimes. If not, try resetting the SMC instead.

Conclusion

Knowing how to reset PRAM on Mac is one of those simple tricks that can save you time, frustration, and possibly a trip to the repair shop. It’s fast, safe, and fixes common issues like startup problems, display issues, and audio bugs.

Next time your Mac isn’t behaving, try this before considering costly fixes. You might be surprised at how quickly it works.