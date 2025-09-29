How to Split Screen on iPadOS 26: A Complete Guide

One of the best features of using an iPad is its ability to multitask, allowing you to run two apps side by side without losing focus. With iPadOS 26, Apple has polished multitasking even further, making it smoother and more intuitive than ever. Whether you’re studying, working, or just browsing while messaging, knowing how to split screen on iPadOS 26 is a game-changer.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to enable Split View, how to use Slide Over, and what to do if things aren’t working as expected. I’ve personally tested these features on iPadOS 26, and they genuinely make the iPad feel more like a laptop replacement.

What Is Split Screen on iPadOS 26?

Split screen, also known as Split View, allows you to run two apps side by side. For example, you can have Safari open on the left while taking notes in Apple Notes on the right. It’s different from Slide Over, which places a floating app window over your main one.

The benefits are clear: improved productivity, reduced app switching, and smoother multitasking. If you’re curious how iPadOS 26 compares to earlier versions, check out this detailed breakdown of iPadOS 26 vs 18.

How to Enable Split Screen on iPadOS 26

Here’s a quick step-by-step on how to activate Split View:

Open the first app you want to use.

Swipe up slightly from the bottom to reveal the Dock.

Drag the second app from the Dock to the left or right side of the screen.

Release it, and both apps will sit side by side.



That’s it, you’re in Split View.

Using Slide Over for Quick Access

Split View is powerful, but sometimes you only need a quick glance at another app. That’s where Slide Over shines. With iPadOS 26, Apple refined this feature, making it even easier to use. You can read more about this feature in this iPadOS 26 Slide Over guide.

To use it:

Open your main app.



Drag a second app from the Dock, but instead of pushing it to the side, drop it in the middle.



It appears in a floating window that you can swipe in and out from the right edge.



This is perfect for quick replies, checking messages, or pulling up a calculator without leaving your main workflow.

Adjusting and Managing Split Screen

Once you’re in Split View, you can:

Resize windows by dragging the divider left or right.



Swap apps by dragging them across the divider.



Close Split View by sliding the divider fully to one side.



These small touches make multitasking feel seamless.

Best Use Cases for Split Screen

Split View isn’t just a gimmick; it’s a serious productivity tool. Here are some of my favorite ways to use it:

Studying : Safari + Notes for quick research.



: Safari + Notes for quick research. Work : Mail + Word processor to reply while editing documents.



: Mail + Word processor to reply while editing documents. Entertainment: Watching YouTube + Messaging with friends.



It’s especially useful for professionals who want to reduce the need for constant app switching.

Common Issues and Fixes

Like any software, iPadOS 26 isn’t flawless. If Split Screen doesn’t work, it might be because:

The app doesn’t support multitasking.



A bug is interfering (Apple has acknowledged some iPadOS 26 bugs).



Your iPad isn’t compatible with the latest update (check the iPadOS 26 compatibility list).



If visuals appear off, such as blurred or stretched icons, this guide on fixing blurry icons may help.

Conclusion

Learning how to split screen on iPadOS 26 is a must if you want to unlock the true power of your iPad. With Split View and Slide Over, you can work smarter, multitask with ease, and make your iPad feel like a real productivity machine.

For me, the biggest win has been the ability to research and take notes simultaneously; it saves a significant amount of time. And while bugs can occasionally appear, the multitasking improvements in iPadOS 16 are worth exploring.