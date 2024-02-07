How to Connect AirPods to Xbox Series X or S [2024]

Both the United States and the United Kingdom are seeing an increase in the number of restocks of Xbox Series X and S. And since Apple’s AirPods are still one of the most popular and best-selling wireless earbuds on the market, you might want to know whether you can connect a pair of AirPods to Xbox Series X or S, as well as how to do it.

Can You Connect AirPods to Xbox Series X?

Yes, you can. If you have already tried pairing your AirPods to your Xbox Series X, you might have noticed one specific limitation: the lack of Bluetooth compatibility. Although the lack of Bluetooth support may seem discouraging, there are a few solutions that you may use to successfully use your favorite earbuds with your gaming console.

How to Connect AirPods to Xbox Series X

Time needed: 2 minutes Begin by downloading the Xbox app on your iPhone or iPad. Once it is installed, make sure to log in with the same account that you are using on your Xbox console. Next, press the Xbox button on your controller and navigate to Profile & System > Settings. Go to Devices & Connections. Select Remote Features and check the Enable remote features option. Next, make sure that your AirPods are connected to your iPhone or iPad, then launch the Xbox app on your Apple device. Tap the icon from the top right corner, beside the Notification symbol. Select Remote play on this device.

Once you’ve done this, you will be able to watch a live feed of your game on the screen of your iPhone. You should also start hearing any music or audio that is playing from your Xbox. Note that this is also how to link up your Apple-branded wireless earbuds with the Xbox Series S, not just X.

If you find that the sound isn’t as clear as you’d like it to be, you can opt to use Live Listen with your AirPods.

How Do I Connect My AirPods Max / Pro to My Xbox Series X?

Any AirPods model, including AirPods Pro and Max, can be connected to your console, as we have shown above. You will need your earbuds, your iPhone or iPad, the Xbox app, and your console.

Can You Connect AirPods to Xbox Series S?

Yes, you can connect your Bluetooth headphones as the audio output for your Xbox Series S console. However, you will need a Bluetooth adapter because this console does not come equipped with a Bluetooth module.

Why Doesn’t Xbox Have Bluetooth?

This is because Microsoft chose to use a different approach to wireless communication. The Xbox family of products uses its own proprietary wireless protocol called Xbox Wireless rather than the more common Bluetooth standard.

Connecting your AirPods to your Xbox Series X or S isn't the most straightforward thing to do, but it is possible.