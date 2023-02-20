How to Connect AirPods to Xbox Series X or S

Both the United States and the United Kingdom are seeing an increase in the number of restocks of Xbox Series X and S. And since Apple’s AirPods are still one of the most popular and best-selling wireless earbuds on the market, you might want to know whether you can connect a pair of AirPods to Xbox Series X or S, as well as how to do it.

Can I Pair AirPods to Xbox?

If you have already tried pairing your AirPods to your Xbox, you might have noticed one specific limitation: the lack of Bluetooth compatibility. Despite being the worldwide standard for cable-free accessories, Microsoft has developed its own wireless gaming headset and microphone technology.

Although the lack of Bluetooth support may seem discouraging, there are a few solutions that you may use to successfully use your favorite earbuds with your gaming console.

How Can I Connect My AirPods to Xbox Series X / S?

Time needed: 2 minutes. Begin by downloading the Xbox app on your iPhone or iPad. Once it is installed, make sure to log in with the same account that you are using on your Xbox console. Next, press the Xbox button on your controller and navigate to Profile & System > Settings.

(Image Credit: Euro Gamer) Go to Devices & Connections.

(Image Credit: Euro Gamer) Select Remote Features and check the Enable remote features option.

(Image Credit: PCMag) Next, make sure that your AirPods are connected to your iPhone or iPad, then launch the Xbox app on your Apple device. Tap the icon from the top right corner, beside the Notification symbol.

(Image Credit: AppleToolBox) Select Remote play on this device.

(Image Credit: AppleToolBox)

Once you’ve done this, you will be able to watch a live feed of your game on the screen of your iPhone. You should also start hearing any music or audio that is playing from your Xbox. Note that this is also how to link up your Apple-branded wireless earbuds with the Xbox Series S, not just X.

If you find that the sound isn’t as clear as you’d like it to be, you can opt to use Live Listen with your AirPods.

How Do I Connect My AirPods Max / Pro to My Xbox Series X?

Any AirPods model, including AirPods Pro and Max, can be connected to your console, as we have shown above. You will need your earbuds, your iPhone or iPad, the Xbox app, and your console.

Can I Connect Other Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox Series X?

Yes, you can connect your Bluetooth headphones as the audio output for your Xbox Series X or S console. However, you will need a Bluetooth adapter because these consoles do not come equipped with a Bluetooth module.

Why Doesn’t Xbox Have Bluetooth?

This is because Microsoft chose to use a different approach to wireless communication. The Xbox family of products uses its own proprietary wireless protocol called Xbox Wireless rather than the more common Bluetooth standard.

Connecting your AirPods to your Xbox Series X or S isn’t the most straightforward thing to do, but it is possible. You might also want to learn how to disconnect your AirPods from all your devices, and don’t forget to leave a comment in the section below and share your thoughts with us.