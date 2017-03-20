Encrypting Email With iOS Mail – A How-To

Jeff Butts

@clefmeister
| How-To

Are you frustrated by trying to figure out how to get started encrypting email with iOS Mail? It’s easy in macOS, but not so much so on the iPhone or iPad. I’ve dug into the process, consulted dozens of forum posts and support articles. Then I tested, retested, and tested my process again. As of iOS 10.2.1, the process I detail below should get you going with sending encrypted email under iOS, using Apple’s Mail app.

encrypting email with iOS Mail

If you are tired of pulling your hair out trying to get started encrypting email with iOS Mail, this how-to is for you (Image Credit: geralt)

Let’s Start With a Clean Slate

Before we get started, the easiest way to make sure this process is successful is to start off without any email security certificates installed on your iOS device. So, open the Settings app, then tap on General.

Settings app in iOS - sending encrypted email with iOS Mail

To delete any email certificates you have installed, go to Settings and tap General

On the next screen, scroll down and tap on Profiles.

Selecting Profiles from General settings - encrypting email with iOS Mail

Now you need to visit the Profiles menu

Locate any email security certificates you already have installed. These will typically be named after your email addresses. If you don’t have any, you can skip to the next section. If you do have some, tap on the first one.

Listing of Profiles in iOS - sending encrypted email in iOS Mail

Find your email security profiles

Now tap Delete Profile at the bottom of the screen.

Deleting a profile in iOS - encrypting email with iOS Mail

The first step to deleting a profile in iOS

You’ll be asked to enter your passcode, if you have one. Go ahead and do that.

Entering your passcode to delete the profile - encrypting email with iOS Mail

You’ll be asked to enter your passcode, if you have one

Finally, tap Delete at the bottom of the screen.

Tap Delete a final time to delete the profile - encrypting email with iOS Mail

The final step to deleting a profile is to tap Delete once again

Repeat these steps for any other email certificates you have installed on your iPhone or iPad. Next, reboot your iPhone by holding the Sleep/Wake button until you see the red slider, then swipe it to shut down your iPhone. After your iPhone shuts down, power it back on by pressing the Sleep/Wake button again.

Next: Encrypted Email Needs Certificates

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account