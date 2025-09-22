How to Fix Touch ID Not Working on macOS Tahoe

Some Intel-based Macs are hitting a strange Touch ID bug after upgrading to macOS Tahoe 26. Owners of the 2019 MacBook Pro report that the fingerprint sensor works only part of the time when waking from sleep. Sometimes Touch ID is offered right away. Other times, the option vanishes and the system forces a password entry.

If you’ve seen this, it’s not just you. Here are steps worth trying.

1. Remove and re-add your fingerprints

The simplest fix is also the most effective for many users.

Go to System Settings → Touch ID & Password Hover over each fingerprint and hit the (x) to delete Restart, then re-add your fingerprints

This clears out corrupt entries that sometimes fail after major OS upgrades.

2. Reset SMC (System Management Controller)

On Intel Macs like the 2019 Pro, the SMC manages power and low-level hardware behavior. Glitches there can ripple into Touch ID.

Shut down your Mac. Hold Shift + Control + Option on the left side and the Power button for 10 seconds. Release, then boot normally.

Apple’s support doc explains the process in detail: Reset the SMC of your Mac.

3. Reset NVRAM/PRAM

The T2 chip (which handles Touch ID) also ties into NVRAM. Clearing it has helped some people.

Shut down your Mac. Turn it on and immediately press Option + Command + P + R. Keep holding until you’ve heard at least two or three startup chimes, then release.

Guide: Reset NVRAM on your Mac.

4. Watch for macOS patches

This looks like a Tahoe 26 bug tied to Intel + T2 hardware. Apple will likely patch it in 26.0.1 or a supplemental update. Keep an eye on Software Update over the next couple of weeks.

Bottom line

For most, removing and re-adding fingerprints gets Touch ID back in line. If not, reset SMC and NVRAM to rule out controller glitches. If the issue persists, file feedback with Apple — it’s almost certainly a bug in how Tahoe 26 handles older T2 Macs.

If you’re still weighing whether Tahoe is worth it, check our guide on whether you should upgrade to macOS Tahoe or explore new features like Clipboard History.