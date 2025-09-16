macOS Tahoe Not Showing Up? Fixes and What to Know

Apple released macOS Tahoe (26) alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26, but some Mac users are finding that the update simply doesn’t appear in System Settings. If you’re stuck on macOS Sequoia or an earlier build, don’t worry, this is a common hiccup that usually has straightforward solutions.

Below we’ll cover the most likely reasons why macOS Tahoe isn’t showing, how to fix it, and when you should consider waiting or even rolling back.

Why macOS Tahoe May Not Show Up

Apple’s staggered rollout

Apple often releases updates in phases. That means macOS Tahoe might not hit your Mac right away, even if the official release date has passed. Unsupported hardware

Double-check that your Mac is on the list of supported devices. Like iOS 26, newer features are optimized for Apple Silicon, though Intel-based Macs still get the core update. Network or storage issues

Updates won’t appear if your Mac doesn’t have a strong Wi-Fi connection or enough storage. macOS upgrades can be large—similar to iOS 26’s 6 GB+ download size. Bugs and temporary server issues

Launch day updates sometimes get bogged down by server strain. Just like when iOS 26 took forever to download or install, the same can happen on macOS.

Quick Fixes to Try

1. Restart your Mac and check again

Simple, but effective. A restart refreshes the update catalog.

2. Check System Settings manually

Go to System Settings → General → Software Update and refresh.

3. Free up storage space

macOS needs room to download and expand the installer. Clear old files, offload large items to iCloud, or archive to external storage. If you’ve ever seen “Not enough space” during an iOS upgrade, the same principle applies here.

4. Try another network

Switch to a different Wi-Fi connection or tether your Mac to your iPhone. Network issues are a frequent culprit when updates don’t appear.

If macOS Tahoe is missing entirely:

Wait a few hours or a day—rollouts are sometimes staggered regionally.

Check Apple’s system status page to confirm no outage.

If you’re adventurous, you can download the installer directly from Apple’s support pages.

If your Mac is older and unsupported, you may need to stay on your current version—similar to how iPadOS 18.7 remains an option for some iPads.

Tahoe is a big leap, bringing the new Liquid Glass design language and deeper Apple Intelligence integration. That said, big releases often surface bugs. iPhone users upgrading to iOS 26 have already reported battery drain, overheating, and other quirks. macOS may see similar teething issues.

If your Mac is mission-critical, you may want to wait for macOS 26.0.1, the likely bug-fix update.

Can You Downgrade if Needed?

Yes, but it’s tricky. Downgrading macOS works much like iOS: backups from a newer version aren’t backward-compatible. If you jump to Tahoe and regret it, you’ll need a clean install of Sequoia and an older backup. iPhone users already face this with downgrading from iOS 26 to iOS 18. The same principle applies on the Mac.

Tahoe is a significant release—if you’re curious about how it stacks up, see our full macOS Tahoe vs Windows 11 comparison and everything new in Tahoe.