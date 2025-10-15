Fix Logitech Keyboard Not Working with iPadOS 26

Many Logitech keyboard users have noticed connection issues after updating to iPadOS 26. The keyboard may stop responding, fail to pair, or disconnect frequently. These problems usually come from software changes introduced in the update.

After testing several models, including the Logitech Combo Touch and Keys-To-Go, I found that the issue can usually be fixed with a few simple steps. Here’s what causes the problem and how to get your Logitech keyboard working again.

Common Causes of Logitech Keyboard Not Working on iPadOS 26

After updating to iPadOS 26, several factors can cause a Logitech keyboard to stop working. One of the most common issues is a Bluetooth pairing glitch, as the update often resets or alters connection protocols. Some keyboards may also have outdated firmware, which can lead to compatibility problems with the new version of iPadOS. Low battery levels or unstable power can also cause intermittent disconnections, especially in Bluetooth models.

In other cases, software bugs or corrupted settings from the update process may interfere with the keyboard’s ability to connect properly. Finally, incorrect keyboard or accessibility settings—such as language or input options—can occasionally block normal functionality. Most of these issues are temporary and can be resolved with a few straightforward fixes.

How to fix Logitech keyboard not working issues in iPadOS 26

1. Reconnect the Keyboard

After an update, iPadOS sometimes resets connection permissions. Reconnecting often solves temporary pairing problems.

1: For Bluetooth Keyboards

Open Settings → Bluetooth.

Tap the “i” icon next to your Logitech keyboard.

Select Forget This Device.

Turn Bluetooth off, then back on.

Put your keyboard in pairing mode and reconnect.



2: For Smart Connector Keyboards

Detach the keyboard.

Gently clean the Smart Connector pins with a dry microfiber cloth.

Reconnect the keyboard and wait a few seconds.

If it doesn’t respond, restart your iPad and try again.



Logitech often releases firmware updates to improve compatibility with new iPadOS versions. So, you can use the Logitech Control app to update the software version.

Install the Logitech Control App from the App Store.

Open it with your keyboard connected.

If an update is available, follow the prompts to install it.



It’s also a good idea to keep iPadOS itself up to date. Go to Settings → General → Software Update and install any available updates. Apple sometimes includes small patches that resolve accessory issues. You can read more about upgrading to the new iPad version or not, here (iPadOS 18 vs iPadOS 26).

4. Reset iPad Settings

If reconnecting and updating don’t fix the problem, resetting all settings can help. This doesn’t erase data, but it resets system preferences and connections.

Go to Settings → General → Transfer or Reset iPad.

Tap Reset → Reset All Settings.

Confirm and wait for the restart.



Once your iPad restarts, connect your Logitech keyboard again and test it.

5. Other Troubleshooting Tips

Here are a few additional steps worth trying:

Restart both your iPad and keyboard.



Disconnect other Bluetooth accessories.



Try connecting your keyboard to another device to confirm it’s working.



Remove any magnetic or thick protective cases that may interfere with the Smart Connector.



If the issue continues, contact Logitech Support. They can confirm if your model needs a firmware patch or if a replacement is available.



Conclusion

If your Logitech keyboard stopped working after updating to iPadOS 26, it’s usually due to a Bluetooth or software mismatch. In most cases, re-pairing the device or updating firmware restores full functionality. Logitech is expected to release further compatibility updates soon, but for now, these steps should help your keyboard reconnect and perform normally.

FAQs