iPadOS 26 Reviewed: What’s New, What Works & What Falls Short

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth upgrading to iPadOS 26, this review roundup gives you the full picture. We’ll explore what reviewers love, what they find frustrating, and how the new update compares to earlier versions. Whether you use your iPad for work, creativity, or entertainment, these insights will help you decide if now is the time to upgrade.

What’s New in iPadOS 26

Apple’s latest tablet software introduces a visual overhaul, enhanced multitasking, and improved system intelligence. Most reviewers agree that iPadOS 26 marks one of the biggest changes in years, not just a cosmetic update, but a functional shift in how users interact with their iPads.

Refined Interface and Design

One of the first things you’ll notice is the Liquid Glass interface, which brings a more transparent and fluid aesthetic to menus and app windows. It gives iPadOS a clean, modern look that feels cohesive with the broader Apple ecosystem. You can see a detailed comparison of the interface evolution in this analysis of iPadOS 26 vs iPadOS 18.

Smarter Multitasking

Apple has completely reimagined multitasking. The classic Split View and Slide Over modes have been replaced by a window-based system that allows users to resize and layer apps freely. This makes multitasking feel closer to macOS, especially when using a keyboard and trackpad. If you’re new to the layout, this step-by-step guide on how to use Split Screen on iPadOS 26 can help you get started.

App and System Upgrades

Core apps, including Notes, Files, and Preview, have undergone significant improvements. For example, Preview now lets you annotate PDFs and manage documents more fluidly, a big win for users who rely on their iPads for productivity.

Apple Intelligence features are also starting to appear more prominently, with smarter text predictions and context-aware suggestions making their debut in select regions.

What Reviewers Love

Critics have highlighted several standout strengths in iPadOS 26:

Polished Visual Experience: The Liquid Glass design and refined motion effects make the OS feel more premium.



The Liquid Glass design and refined motion effects make the OS feel more premium. Mac-like Multitasking: Resizable windows and improved drag-and-drop support boost productivity for creative professionals.



Resizable windows and improved drag-and-drop support boost productivity for creative professionals. Improved App Consistency: Native apps finally behave more like desktop counterparts, closing the gap between iPad and Mac.



Native apps finally behave more like desktop counterparts, closing the gap between iPad and Mac. Stronger Performance: On M-series iPads, animations are smoother, and apps launch faster than ever.

For power users who love multitasking, these updates bring the iPad one step closer to being a true laptop alternative.

Where iPadOS 26 Falls Short

Despite its polish, iPadOS 26 isn’t without drawbacks. Some of them include:

Lost Familiarity

Many reviewers note that the removal of classic Split View and Slide Over seems unnecessary. Longtime iPad users who preferred the simplicity of older multitasking features may find the new system less intuitive.

Learning Curve for Touch Users

While windowed multitasking works beautifully with a keyboard or Magic Trackpad, it can feel clunky with touch gestures alone. Users without external accessories might need extra time to adjust.

Mixed Performance on Older Devices

Although iPadOS 26 supports a broad range of iPads, not every model performs equally well. The update is clearly optimized for newer M-series devices. To confirm whether your iPad is supported, you can check Apple’s official iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 compatibility list.

Minor App Glitches

Some reviewers also note occasional UI lags or minor bugs in early builds, issues Apple will likely smooth out in subsequent updates.

What to Consider Before Upgrading

Before making the leap, it’s wise to test how iPadOS 26 aligns with your daily habits. Consider these points:

Multitasking needs: If you rely heavily on multitasking, consider how the new windowing system aligns with your workflow.

Device age: Older models may handle animations and multitasking differently.

Feature compatibility: Certain features, including AI enhancements, may be limited to specific hardware configurations.

Personal preference: Do you value minimalism or advanced control? Your answer will shape your experience of the update.

If you’re unsure, try experimenting with the window layout after reviewing the guide on how to split screen on iPadOS 26 to see if it feels natural.

Final Thoughts

The iPadOS 26 review roundup paints a clear picture: Apple is pushing the iPad closer to a full desktop experience. The interface looks stunning, multitasking feels more powerful, and app performance is smoother than ever. However, these changes come with trade-offs, especially for users who valued the simplicity of previous versions.

If you own a newer iPad and crave flexibility, iPadOS 26 is a refreshing leap forward. If stability and ease of use are your top priorities, you may prefer to wait for a future update that further refines the new system. Either way, this update marks a defining moment in the evolution of iPadOS, one that sets the stage for how Apple envisions the future of its tablets.