Now That Google Bought Fitbit, Here’s How to Delete Your Account

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

Google recently bought Fitbit for a cool US$2 billion dollars. If you’re uncomfortable with the idea of an advertising company utilizing your health data, here’s how to delete your Fitbit account.

Delete Fitbit

Fitbit App

  1. Tap the Today tab, then tap on your profile picture.
  2. Scroll down and tap Manage Data.
  3. Tap Delete Account and follow the on-screen instructions.

FitBit.com Dashboard

  1. Click the gear icon and go to Settings.
  2. Scroll down and click Delete Account and follow the on-screen instructions.

Further Reading:

[Visible Introduces Multi-Line Party Pay Feature]

[Adobe Creative Cloud App Brings Fonts to iOS 13.1]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of