Now That Google Bought Fitbit, Here’s How to Delete Your Account

Google recently bought Fitbit for a cool US$2 billion dollars. If you’re uncomfortable with the idea of an advertising company utilizing your health data, here’s how to delete your Fitbit account.

Delete Fitbit

Tap the Today tab, then tap on your profile picture . Scroll down and tap Manage Data . Tap Delete Account and follow the on-screen instructions.

Click the gear icon and go to Settings . Scroll down and click Delete Account and follow the on-screen instructions.

