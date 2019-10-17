Google Maps Adds Ability to Report Accidents on iPhone

Google announced Thursday that iPhone owners will be able to report accidents directly in Google Maps. Long a feature on Android, Google is bringing their iPhone app in line its Android cousin. The company is also adding new types of incidents that users can report on both iPS and Android.

To report an incident, users tap the “+” sign at the bottom of Google Maps, and then tap “Add a Report.”

Four new types of incidents are included in the ability to report, including “construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects on the road (like debris).”