How to Watch Apple’s First 2022 Media Event

Apple’s first media event of 2022 happens Tuesday, March 8. Beginning at 10 a.m. PST through a live stream, we’ll get our first looks at the latest iPhone SE and more. We should also learn the release date of iOS and iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3. Here’s how you can tune in and watch Apple’s media event.

Apple Provides a Media Events Website

From your Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad, or any other device with a web browser, you can just go to Apple’s Events website to view the live stream. Using Safari Chrome, Firefox, or other major browsers, just visit www.apple.com/apple-events/ to stream the event. You can even visit the site now to add an event reminder to your calendar.

Apple’s First 2022 Media Event Streams Live on YouTube

Recently, the Cupertino-based company also began streaming its events live on YouTube. “Peek Performance” is no different, letting consumers watch the event straight from the video platform. Bookmark this page, and you can access the stream right here, embedded for your convenience.

Watch Through the Apple TV App

When the time for the event is just minutes away, fire up the Apple TV app on any device supporting it. This includes the Apple TV itself as well as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and some smart TVs. On Tuesday, there should be a prominent section where you can find the stream.

What Time’s the Media Event in My Location?

The media event kicks off at 10 a.m. PST on March 8, 2022. Here’s how that translates in other locations around the world.