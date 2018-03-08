macOS: Use Apple Configurator 2 to Rearrange iOS Apps

In the old days of iTunes you used to be able to rearrange iOS apps right there in iTunes. But Apple removed that functionality. There’s another way you can do it though, and it’s called Apple Configurator 2. Mac Geek Gab listener Patrick tells us about it.

Apple Configurator 2

Apple Configurator 2 lets you deploy iPads, iPhones, iPod touch, and Apple TVs in your school or business. You can configure devices in bulk, like updating software, installing apps and configuration profiles, rename and change wallpaper, export device information and documents, and more. Patrick made a video where he shows us how to rearrange apps on the iPhone.

Once you download and set up the app (it’s free), you can go to the menu bar and click on Actions > Modify > Home Screen Layout. You can drag and drop apps into folders and rearrange them to your heart’s content. Then, once you click Apply it will push the changes to your device.