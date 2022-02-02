Here’s How to Enable Scam Protection on Visible

In an email to customers, prepaid carrier Visible announced that it’s rolling out a Scam Protection feature to fight robocalls. Here’s how to turn on scam protection on Visible. The company says the feature doesn’t add any addition costs for customers.

Scam Protection on Visible

In the app or on the web, navigate to your account. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security. Turn on Scam Protection.

That’s it, super simple. In the same email Visible says it has updated parts of its Service Terms & Conditions. A few changes:

In the “My wireless device” section, the carrier has incorporated the device unlocking policy that Visible announced in 2021.

In the “Our right to limit or end Service or end the Agreement?” section it clarifies the scenarios when Visible can limit, suspend, or end a line of service, including for the violation of our prohibited usage policies.

In the “Dispute Resolution” section Visible has updated its dispute resolution provision and clarified the required processes and rules to be followed when engaging in a dispute with Visible.

The full terms of the Customer Agreement can be found here.

Our right to limit or end Service or end this Agreement

The update for this made me curious, so here is what this section says.

We can, without notice, limit, suspend or end your Service or this Agreement with you for any good cause, including, but not limited to: (1) if you: (a) breach this agreement; (b) resell your Service; (c) primarily use data on other wireless companies’ networks; (d) use your Service for any illegal purpose, including use that violates trade and economic sanctions and prohibitions promulgated by any US governmental agency; (e) install, deploy or use any regeneration equipment or similar mechanism (for example, a repeater) to originate, amplify, enhance, retransmit or regenerate an RF signal without our permission; (f) if we are permanently unable to provide Service to you; or (2) if you, any user of your device or any line of service on your account, or any account manager on your account: (a) threaten, harass, or use vulgar and/or inappropriate language toward our representatives; (b) interfere with our operations; (c) “spam,” or engage in other abusive messaging or calling; (d) modify your device from its manufacturer’s specifications; or (e) use your Service in a way that negatively affects our network or other customers. We can also temporarily limit your Service for any operational or governmental reason.

The changes go into effect today.