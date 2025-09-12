Full List of New Emojis in iOS 26

Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 launches September 15 for everyone, but if you can’t wait, the Release Candidate (RC) is already out. The RC is essentially the final version unless a last-minute bug forces changes. If you want to install it now, follow our step-by-step RC download guide.

Alongside all the new features in iOS 26, one update people are excited about is emoji.

The Unicode 17.0 Emoji Set

Apple will bring the Unicode 17.0 emojis to iOS 26, but not at launch day. Instead, they’ll arrive in a later iOS 26.x update in early 2026. That’s the same pattern Apple followed with iOS 18.4, which added Unicode 16.0 emojis a few months after iOS 18 first shipped.

Here’s the full list of new emojis coming:

Apple Core

Ballet Dancers

Distorted Face

Fight Cloud

Hairy Creature (Bigfoot)

Landslide

Orca

Treasure Chest

Trombone

Genmoji and Image Playground at Launch

While the Unicode emojis won’t be available until later, iOS 26 launches with Genmoji and Image Playground right away.

Genmoji lets you create emoji-like characters from descriptions or even people you know. Want a cartoon version of your best friend as an emoji? Genmoji can do that.

Image Playground takes it further by letting you mix emojis with short text prompts to generate playful, styled images.

Together, these tools give you more ways to express yourself than ever before—beyond waiting for the official Unicode additions.

How to Get the New Emojis on iPhone

Update to iOS 26 on September 15 — Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Need a refresher? Here’s our guide on how to update iOS. Or install the RC now — If you can’t wait, follow our iOS 26 RC installation steps. Wait for the Unicode update — The new emojis will ship in an iOS 26.x release in 2026, so your iPhone will need another update before they appear in your keyboard.

Tip: If you’re considering a hardware upgrade, the iPhone 17 lineup ships with iOS 26 pre-installed, so you’ll be ready for Genmoji from day one.

Final Thoughts

On September 15, iOS 26 officially lands with plenty of new customization tools, from the redesigned Liquid Glass interface to custom Messages backgrounds. But emoji fans should remember: the Unicode 17.0 set arrives later. For now, Genmoji and Image Playground are your best way to get creative with expression.