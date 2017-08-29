Remote Control for your Mac (Sponsor)

· · Link

Cherpak's Remote for Mac showing Netflix, Youtube, and Plex controls

I am both happy and thankful to welcome Evgeny Cherpak as our sponsor here at TMO this week. As a solo developer, Evgeny has created a series of apps aimed at making your life easier by remote controlling your Mac in purpose-built ways, and this week we’re talking about Remote for MacRemote for Mac turns your iPhone or iPad into a very full-featured, easy-to-use remote controlfor your Mac. Not to be confused with screen-sharing, Remote is built for when you’re looking at your Mac’s screen either directory or via AirPlay but don’t want to use your typical keyboard and mouse to control it.

Apple’s Annoying OS Antics

· · Link

Setting up macOS

macOS is brilliant. It’s the best GUI and development environment ever put on top of a UNIX OS. So why does Apple engage in so many silly things that annoy (or imperil) users? Particle Debris page 2 looks at three.

Apple's HomePod: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

· · Link

Apple HomePod with Siri

The spectrum of reactions to the new HomePod ranges from “superbly Apple,” to “Doesn’t stand a chance.” Friday’s Particle Debris points to three articles that span the expected range of media coverage. Pick your favorite.

IDrive: Secure Cloud Backup for Your Mac, First Year Just $6.95 for 2TB. 90% off! (Sponsor)

· · Link

iDrive Logo

We are pleased to have iDrive as our sponsor here at TMO this week. Cloud backup is something we talk about a lot here on the site and on our Mac Geek Gab podcast, and iDrive is doing a lot of things right. First in the “doing things right” department, iDrive is giving TMO readers a special deal on their Personal Plan, which gets you 2TB of cloud backup storage for 1 year for just US$6.95. Read more about iDrive after the jump.

Here's How to Set Up and Use Apple Pay Cash

· · Link

Apple Pay Cash in iOS 11 coming this fall

Now that Apple Pay Cash is up and running you can enable it and start sending and receiving money through the Messages app on your iPhone and iPad. There are a few steps involved, so follow along with TMO’s Apple Pay Cash primer to get set up.

When Robots are Expensive and Humans are Not [Video]

· · Link

Factory robot

Friday’s Particle Debris pointed to a video by Boston Dynamics of its Atlas robot doing backflips. Sure, that might look impressive, but as robots get better at physical tasks, they’ll also become more expensive. Maybe they won’t replace human labor any time soon, simply augment it in tough situations. A mixed workforce. The linked video provides food for thought.

iPhone X: Touch ID was the Fallback, not Face ID

· · Link

The assumption that Apple decided to go with facial recognition, or Face ID, on the iPhone X because Touch ID embedded in the display didn’t work is wrong, according to Daring Fireball’s John Gruber. “Apple became convinced that Face ID was the way to go over a year ago…They stopped pursuing Touch ID under the display not because they couldn’t do it, but because they decided they didn’t need it,” he said. Apple wasn’t scrambling at the last minute to get Touch ID working, either. It seems Face ID was the plan all along, which means Touch ID on Apple’s other products probably won’t stick around much longer.

NSA's Bitcoin Founder Search Shows Writing is as Good as Fingerprints for Identification

· · Link

Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto took great lengths remain anonymous, yet the NSA figured out who this person is using stylometry—comparing written works to identify someone. The NSA used the data is collected from mass surveillance projects like PRISM to compare known writing from Satoshi and was ultimately able to pin him (or her or them) down, although it isn’t sharing its findings. Turns out our writing is at least as unique as our fingerprints.