Apple’s Annoying OS Antics
macOS is brilliant. It’s the best GUI and development environment ever put on top of a UNIX OS. So why does Apple engage in so many silly things that annoy (or imperil) users? Particle Debris page 2 looks at three.
Consumer Reports Finds Security Problems in Some Smart TVs
Consumer Reports says: Samsung and Roku Smart TVs Vulnerable to Hacking. Read what you can do to secure your TV.
Reviewing the Apple HomePod on a Personal Basis Doesn't Work
Reviewing the new Apple HomePod on a very personal basis instead of thinking about what it’s designed to be for the customer is destined for difficulties.
Apple is Dumbing Down macOS Server. That's Bad News
If a company is going to be a player in the major OS market, it has to fight hard in the trenches and learn. It has to walk the walk of the highest levels of OS security and performance.
Apple's HomePod: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The spectrum of reactions to the new HomePod ranges from “superbly Apple,” to “Doesn’t stand a chance.” Friday’s Particle Debris points to three articles that span the expected range of media coverage. Pick your favorite.
Powerful Forces Ready to Fight For Net Neutrality
Powerful forces are lining up to fight the undermining of Net Neutrality. Particle Debris page #2 points to major articles that bring us up to date.
Net Neutrality is Not Dead Yet - The Fight Continues
There are many signs that suggest Net Neutrality is not dead yet. The fight will continue because there’s so much at stake.
Here's How to Set Up and Use Apple Pay Cash
Now that Apple Pay Cash is up and running you can enable it and start sending and receiving money through the Messages app on your iPhone and iPad. There are a few steps involved, so follow along with TMO’s Apple Pay Cash primer to get set up.
When Robots are Expensive and Humans are Not [Video]
Friday’s Particle Debris pointed to a video by Boston Dynamics of its Atlas robot doing backflips. Sure, that might look impressive, but as robots get better at physical tasks, they’ll also become more expensive. Maybe they won’t replace human labor any time soon, simply augment it in tough situations. A mixed workforce. The linked video provides food for thought.
Roundup: Some of the Best Articles on iPhone X
On page 2 of Friday’s Particle Debris, John provides a roundup of some of the best articles written about the Apple iPhone X to date,
With the Mac Resurgent, the MacBook's Design Could Improve a Lot
It could well be that as part of the re-thinking of the Mac lineup, one that is more practical and functional, with less focus on design that interferes with instead of enhances functionality, Apple will make some welcome changes to the future MacBook and MacBook Pro models.
Everything About Autonomous Cars From the Automotive Experts
There’s been a lot of discussion lately about autonomous cars and vehicles from the techies, but now the automotive gurus, the team at Car and Driver weigh in with expert, thorough analysis.
A Chicken in Every Pot; a Camera in Every Bedroom
Amazon seems to want one of its cameras pointed at every bed in every bedroom.
An Extraordinary Review of the Apple TV 4K
You’ve never read a review of an Apple TV that’s as good as this one.
Robots Won't Supplant Human Workers After All
There’s a cost analysis case to be made that manual labor robots won’t replace their human counterparts. Think partnership.
iPhone X: Touch ID was the Fallback, not Face ID
The assumption that Apple decided to go with facial recognition, or Face ID, on the iPhone X because Touch ID embedded in the display didn’t work is wrong, according to Daring Fireball’s John Gruber. “Apple became convinced that Face ID was the way to go over a year ago…They stopped pursuing Touch ID under the display not because they couldn’t do it, but because they decided they didn’t need it,” he said. Apple wasn’t scrambling at the last minute to get Touch ID working, either. It seems Face ID was the plan all along, which means Touch ID on Apple’s other products probably won’t stick around much longer.
How Far Will Governments Go to Seize AI Technology?
Great strides are being made in artificial intelligence, so how far will governments go to seize that technology to gain an edge for themselves?
NSA's Bitcoin Founder Search Shows Writing is as Good as Fingerprints for Identification
Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto took great lengths remain anonymous, yet the NSA figured out who this person is using stylometry—comparing written works to identify someone. The NSA used the data is collected from mass surveillance projects like PRISM to compare known writing from Satoshi and was ultimately able to pin him (or her or them) down, although it isn’t sharing its findings. Turns out our writing is at least as unique as our fingerprints.