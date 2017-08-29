The assumption that Apple decided to go with facial recognition, or Face ID, on the iPhone X because Touch ID embedded in the display didn’t work is wrong, according to Daring Fireball’s John Gruber. “Apple became convinced that Face ID was the way to go over a year ago…They stopped pursuing Touch ID under the display not because they couldn’t do it, but because they decided they didn’t need it,” he said. Apple wasn’t scrambling at the last minute to get Touch ID working, either. It seems Face ID was the plan all along, which means Touch ID on Apple’s other products probably won’t stick around much longer.