13-inch MacBook Pro Delivery Date Slips to June 6

Apple’s Mac lineup seems to be shipping as normal leading up to this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference, that is except for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. That model shows as delivering on June 6th, or two days after the conference keynote.

The Mac Observer checked delivery dates for the Mac lineup and everything is available to ship now. The notable exception is the 2.3 GHz 13-inch MacBook Pro with its June 6th delivery date.

That could be a hint that a model refresh is coming, or it could be coincidence. Either way, ordering a 2.3 GHz 13-inch MacBook Pro from Apple’s website means you have to wait until the 6th for delivery.

Worldwide Developer Conference is Apple’s annual conference where iOS and macOS developers get to learn about Apple’s plans for the coming year, learn about coding for Apple’s platforms, and to get face time with the company’s product engineers. The event runs from June 4th through June 8th in San Jose, California.

Apple hosts a keynote presentation on the first day of the conference, which this year is June 4th. The iPhone and Mac maker typically shows off the next versions of its operating systems and releases developer betas later in the day, which this year should include macOS 11.14, iOS 12, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12.

A delivery delay for one Mac model isn’t a sure sign a new model is coming soon, but the timing in this case is at least interesting. Our advice is wait until after June 4th’s WWDC keynote before buying a new 13-inch MacBook Pro just to be safe.