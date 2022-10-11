Amazon’s Top Apple Deals During Prime Early Access Sale

Even though the holiday shopping season hasn’t officially started, Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year has. Called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it gives us the first chance to score big savings from a major retailer for holiday shopping. With that, we see even more discounts on Apple products and related gear. From the latest AirPods to MacBooks, here are Amazon’s top Apple deals for its Prime Early Access sale.

MacBook Prices Slashed by Up to $400 Off

To start off, Amazon has every model of its 2021 MacBook Pro heavily discounted. Whether you’re looking for a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get $400 off the regular price.

14-Inch MacBook Pro Savings

16-Inch MacBook Pro Models Discounted $400

If you’re looking for the most powerful MacBook Pro you can get your hands on right now, that would be this 10-core M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro. It offers 1TB of storage and is, you guessed it, $400 cheaper than usual.

Deals on M1 and M2 MacBook Air Laptops

It’s not just the MacBook Pro enjoying the discount. Amazon is also offering slashed prices on both the M1 and M2 MacBook Air models.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Discounts on iPad Tablets

You can also score some hefty discounts on iPad tablets, as we’ve noted before. Whether you want an entry-level iPad or the latest iPad Air, there are savings to be had.

$60 Off a 2021 iPad

$80 Savings on 2022 M1 iPad Air

Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

Rounding things out, Amazon is offering discounted prices on Apple TV 4K, AirPods and even the just released Apple Watch Series 8.

Lowest Apple TV 4K Price We’ve Seen in a While

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has us seeing the lowest price I may have ever seen on the Apple TV 4K. Taking $70 off the retail price, you can get yours for as low as $109.

[Update: Amazon has slashed its price on the 64GB Apple TV even further. During Prime Early Access, pick one up for just $123.49, a 38% discount.

Continued Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 Prices

We reported several times that Amazon was already offering a discount on the Apple Watch Series 8. That discount continues this week on certain models.

AirPods Pricing Slashed

Finally, we’ve got Apple’s AirPods still seeing savings through Amazon. Prices begin at a $39 savings for the AirPods 2, bringing the accessory down to $89.99. Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 priced at $223.24, a $26 savings. If you’d rather enjoy your tunes through the Beats Fit Pro, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has those at 20% off, priced at just $159.95.