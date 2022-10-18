Apple Announces New Apple TV 4K: HDR10+, Larger Storage, Siri Remote Redesign and More

Today Apple has announced the new next-generation Apple TV 4K, which is now available for preorder. Availability begins Nov. 4.

Arriving in two models, the new Apple TV 4K features the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and more. Prices begin at $129.

Apple TV 4K Available Now for Preorder, Availability Begins Nov. 4

With the Apple Store being down this morning, it seems Apple took the time to announce a host of new products. One of them is the new Apple TV 4K. Arriving in two different configurations, the new Apple TV 4K provides a host of features.

Within a press release, Apple stated,

Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.1 Running tvOS, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favorite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

The new Apple TV 4K arrives in two different models: the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which features 64GB of storage, and the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) which offers Gigabit Ethernet support, thread mesh networking protocol and 128GB of storage.

Along with different models, the new Apple TV 4K also arrives with the A15 Bionic chip. According to Apple, the inclusion of the A15 now makes CPU performance 50% faster than the previous generation, and GPU performance is now 30% faster than the previous generation as well.

Featuring HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Along with Apple TV 4K supporting HDR10+, the new devices also features Dolby Vision. Additionally, the new Apple TV 4K also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1 for surround sound audio. The new sound options are perfect for those looking for the ultimate home theatre setup.

Additionally, the new Siri Remote also features a new redesign, with the most surprising feature being a move to USB-C for charging. With a touch-enabled clickpad, users will be able to navigate tvOS 16 with ease.

Of course, the new Apple TV 4K also provides “seamless integration with the Apple Ecosystem”. This means the new Apple TV 4K plays well with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.

Furthermore, Apple is offering a new Apple TV 4K experience in thanks to tvOS 16, which includes an update to Siri for voice improvements, so customers can interact with their device better. Siri also features a new redesign. Additionally, asking Siri “What should I watch?” Will bring new recommendations. While wearing AirPods, users can call-up Siri by saying “Hey Siri” to begin a hands-free experience. Additionally, Siri support has expanded to Chile, Finland and South Africa, with plans to expand to Denmark, Luxembourg and Singapore at a later time.

A New Home Hub

Apple TV 4K is also delivering the iCloud Shared Photo Library and SharePlay. The new Apple TV 4K can also act as a Smart Home Hub.

As a home hub, Apple TV 4K securely connects to compatible smart home accessories, including HomeKit cameras, lights, shades, and more; allows the user to set scenes and control their smart home while away; and ensures that accessories can run automatically. Apple TV 4K is also an essential building block for Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard that enables a wide variety of accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms, helping to fulfill the true vision of a smart home.

Additionally, the new Apple TV can help users control nearby accessories. Through this new feature, users can turn on outdoor lights, or display multiple cameras on a single TV simultaneously for a more accurate view of their surroundings. HomeKit Secure video also utilizes the “on-device intelligence” of the Apple TV 4K to analyze video in order to detect people, animals, cars as well as package delivers in a private manner.

Good for the Environment

Lastly, the new Apple TV 4K is also nice to the environment. The A15 chip is efficient enough to eliminate an internal fan on the device, which allows for a “25 percent reduction in carbon footprint over the previous generation”. In a first, the Apple TV 4K also features 100% recycled gold within the plating of circuit boards. The boards also includes 100% recycled tin for the soldering. Many other elements of the Apple TV 4K feature almost entirely recycled materials.

The new Apple TV 4K shows a lot of promise. The update to HDR10+ brings the TV 4K to the typical standards of other devices, and the new Dolby Atmos is also a major plus. The massive upgrade to storage is also great, especially for those that like a lot of content. Considering the previous generation of Apple TV only supported HDR and featured 32GB/64GB models, this is a major leap for the Apple TV. 4K

Additionally, the new Siri Remote implementing USB-C is also interesting news, as it shows Apple making the switch to USB-C for its accessories.

The new Apple TV 4K is now available to preorder, with shipping beginning Nov. 4.

What are you looking forward to in the Apple TV 4K? Are you excited about the new device? Let us know in the comments.