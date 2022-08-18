Apple Fixes Zero-Day Security Vulnerabilities with iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1, macOS Monterey 12.5.1

Apple released updates for iOS, iPadOS and macOS Monterey on Wednesday. Bringing the operating systems to iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1, the new versions include mainly bug fixes along with some urgent security updates.

Fixing Zero-Day Exploits with iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1

According to the release notes, the latest update mainly includes several bug fixes. However, there are also two zero-day exploits the Cupertino-based company says are addressed in iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1.

These security fixes address kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to run arbitrary code on an iPhone or iPad. In these cases, Cupertino says, the vulnerabilities may have already been actively exploited in the wild. This makes it doubly important to install the latest version as soon as possible.

If you have Automatic Updates enabled, the new versions should download and ask to be installed on their own. However, this process can sometimes lag a couple of weeks. To be on the safe side, we recommend going to Settings > General > Software Update and installing any available updates.

Update Required for macOS Monterey, Too

Similarly, macOS Monterey 12.5.1 is mainly a bug fix release. However, the same kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities are found in earlier versions of macOS Monterey as iOS 15.6 and earlier. Therefore, Mac users should update to macOS Monterey 12.5.1 whenever possible.

To force this update, you can open System Preferences > Software Updates.

Final Updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15?

Apple’s beta cycle for iOS and iPadOS 16, as well as macOS Ventura, is well underway. With the full release of these versions coming soon, this may be the final round of updates for iOS and iPadOS 15.

The upcoming release of iOS and iPadOS 16 will bring many new features. On the iPhone, users will be able to set personalized Lock Screens. IPad users, at least those with an M1 or later iPad, gain new multitasking capabilities via Stage Manager.

Apple should release iOS 16 for all by mid-September. On the other hand, we expect iPadOS to come out in October.