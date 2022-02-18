Apple TV+: “Severance” and “Lincoln’s Dilemma” Out Now

“Severance” and “Lincoln’s Dilemma” both launched on Apple TV+ on Friday. Episodes of the series are available to subscribers now.

The first two episodes of the drama “Severance” from Ben Stiller are available now. The remaining seven are set to be released each Friday. It stars Patricia Arquette, alongside Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken. Mr. Scott plays a boss at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone an unusual procedure to surgically divide their brains between work and personal life.

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” is a four-part documentary series reexamining the former U.S. President’s legacy. It is narrated by Jeffrey Wright and features the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass. All episodes are available now.

Apple TV+ costs US$4.99 per month and is included in all Apple One bundles. There is a wide range of content set to be released in the coming weeks.