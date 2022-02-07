Apple TV+ Outlines Release Dates For New Series And Big Name Renewals

After being criticized for the lack of depth to its library, Apple TV+ looks to have a pretty full slate in the weeks and months ahead. Taking part in the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, it outlined release dates both for new shows and renewed series.

New Content Coming to Apple TV+

Commenting on the TCA press tour, Matt Cherniss, the streaming services’ Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming, said:

In the months ahead, we’ll continue to deliver a diverse range of exceptional shows from the world’s most inventive and creative minds. We can’t wait for audiences all over the world to connect with these incredible, heartwarming and powerful stories just as much as we have.

Here are the new shows heading to Apple TV+ in the weeks ahead:

“Severance” – February 18: From Ben Stiller, workers have their work brain and home brain split by medical procedure.

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” – February 18: Documentary series relooking at the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” – March 11: Starring Samuel L. Jackson, a new carer and new treatments make an elderly dementia patient reevaluate their life.

“WeCrashed” – March 18: Telling the story of the rise and fall of WeWork, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

“Pachinko” – March 25: A story of love, loss, war, and peace told in Japanese, Korean, and English.

“Slow Horses” – April 4: A team of British intelligence agents end up in a M15 dumping ground department. Stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, and Olivia Cooke.

“Roar” – April 15: A female-driven anthology that features Nicole Kidman in its star-studded cast.

“The Call Me Magic” – April 22: Biography series about sporting and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

“Shining Girls” – April 29: Elizabeth Moss stars as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dreams of becoming a journalist have been halted by a brutal attack.

“Now and Then” – May 20: Bilingual thriller that follows a group of reunited friends, years after another of their group ends up dead.

Launch Dates For Renewed Series

Some renewed series also have return dates. This includes season two of the biography series “Dear…” which is set to feature the likes André Leon Talley, Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Laird Hamilton, on March 4.

Thriller “Tehran”, which tells the story of a Mossad agent, will return for season two on May 6.