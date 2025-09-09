Apple Watch 11 Brings Better Battery Life and Fresh Designs

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 11 with a stronger focus on battery life. The new model delivers up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, an improvement aimed at users who want to wear the watch both day and night. Alongside the upgrade, Apple has refreshed the lineup with new finishes, colors, and bands.

Battery and Design Upgrades

Apple says the Series 11’s reengineered battery allows for all-day and overnight use without interruption. The watch will be available in Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and a new Space Gray, all made from 100% recycled aluminum. Polished titanium options in Natural Gold and Slate also return, made entirely from recycled materials.

The band collection has been updated with new colors across the Nike Sport Band, Nike Sport Loop, and Hermes Jacquard knit, which now features animated watch faces inspired by Hermes’ Paris store. A narrower Grand Hach band has also been added. These changes highlight Apple’s ongoing push to combine durability, style, and sustainability.

Beyond design, the Series 11 also introduces new health tools. It now includes hypertension notifications, sleep scoring, and the durability to support users through daily workouts and overnight wear.

Apple’s entry-level Apple Watch SE also saw updates. The SE 3 gains the S10 chip, an always-on display, sleep apnea notifications, temperature sensing, and faster charging. Apple says a 15-minute charge can now deliver up to 8 hours of use. The SE maintains its 18-hour battery life but now offers more health features and improved convenience.

The new Ultra 3 model pushes the high end of the lineup further. Apple equipped it with a larger OLED display that remains readable in bright sunlight or underwater, along with 5G connectivity and satellite support. The Ultra 3 offers up to 42 hours of battery life, the longest yet in an Apple Watch. It comes in black and natural titanium, built with a new 3D printing process that reduces material use.