iPhone Fold Release Nears as Samsung Perps Mass Display Production

The first foldable iPhone now looks more like a “when” than an “if.” Samsung Display has confirmed plans to begin mass-producing foldable OLED panels for a major North American client next year, strongly hinting that Apple’s long-rumored iPhone Fold will arrive in 2026.

Samsung’s timeline points to 2026

ChosunBiz reports that Samsung Display president Lee Cheong said the company’s new 8.6-generation OLED production line will go live by late Q2 or early Q3 next year. Alongside that, Samsung is preparing foldable phone panels for a client that launches flagship devices in the second half of the year, almost certainly Apple.

Apple has already laid the groundwork with the iPhone Air, a thinner flagship that paved the way for the ultra-slim displays needed in a foldable. Reports suggest Apple finalized prototype testing this summer, and iOS 27 will include features tailored for a foldable form factor.

What Samsung’s move tells

Mass production signals that the design is locked in and suppliers are gearing up for scale. Samsung’s 8.6-gen OLED line uses larger glass substrates for better efficiency and will handle both foldable panels and future iPad and Mac displays. Its readiness next year aligns perfectly with Apple’s usual September launch window.

Industry analysts expect Apple’s first foldable to adopt a book-style design with an emphasis on hinge durability, crease reduction, and weight balance areas where Apple is unlikely to compromise. Initial volumes are expected to be limited, but the device will mark Apple’s most significant iPhone redesign in over a decade.

Samsung’s production schedule now lines up neatly with Apple’s product cycle. If the supply chain timing holds, you should expect the iPhone Fold to debut in the second half of 2026.