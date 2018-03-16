Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 6 for iPhone, iPad

Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 6 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Monday, just a few days after developer beta 5 was released Monday.

The release notes for developer beta 6 are the same as earlier developer betas as Apple continues hammering out bugs.

iOS 11.3 adds battery health monitoring, the ability to turn off the performance fix for worn out batteries, ARKit 1.5, new Animoji characters, more transparent privacy settings and information, support for HomeKit device authentication via software instead of embedded chips, Health Records in the Health app, Business Chat in Messages, and more.

iOS 11.3 developer beta 6 requires an Apple developer account.