Apple Releases iOS 12.0.1, Fixes Placement of ‘.?123’ Key on iOS Keyboard

Apple released iOS 12.0.1 on Monday. This maintenance release fixes several bugs, and it puts the “.?123” key on the iOS keyboard back where it used to be. Thank goodness.

Apple’s iOS 12.0.1 Release Notes

iOS 12.0.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone or iPad. This update: Fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices did not immediately charge when connected to a Lightning cable

Resolves an issue that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz

Restores the original position of the “.?123″ key on the iPad keyboard

Fixes an issue where subtitles may not appear in some video apps

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable

Apple has not yet released security patch notes for iOS 12.0.1. They will be included on Apple’s security updates page when available.

iOS 12.0.1 is a 157.5MB download as an over-the-air (OTA) update on iPhone XS.