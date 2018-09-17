Apple Updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for macOS and iOS – Dark Mode, Recordings, More

Apple updated the apps formerly known as iWork on Monday, for both macOS and iOS. The new Mac versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote add support for macOS Moajave’s Dark Mode, the ability to record right in the apps, support for Continuity Camera, and many other features. The iOS updates include animation features, annotation tools, support for Dynamic Type, and more.

You can download the Mac updates through the Mac App Store. If you don’t already have the apps, they’re all free from the Mac App Store.

We also have the iOS update notes below.

Mac iWork Update Notes

Pages 7.2 for Mac Release Notes

Easily record, edit, and play audio right on a page.

Support for Dark Mode gives Pages a dramatic dark look. Toolbars and menus recede into the background so you can focus on your content. Requires macOS Mojave.

Support for Continuity Camera allows you to take a photo or scan a document with your iPhone and have it automatically appear in your document on your Mac. Requires macOS Mojave and iOS 12.

Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes.

Performance and stability improvements.

Numbers 5.2 for Mac Release Notes

Use Smart Categories to quickly organize and summarize tables to gain new insights.

Group your data based on unique values and date ranges, including day of week, day, week, month, quarter, and year.

Instantly show count, subtotal, average, maximum, and minimum values for columns in each group.

Create charts of your summarized data.

Easily reorder categories to see your data in a different way.Support for Dark Mode gives Numbers a dramatic dark look. Toolbars and menus recede into the background so you can focus on your content. Requires macOS Mojave.

Support for Continuity Camera allows you to take a photo or scan a document with your iPhone and have it automatically appear in your spreadsheet on your Mac. Requires macOS Mojave and iOS 12.

Easily record, edit, and play audio right in a spreadsheet.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new editable shapes.

Performance and stability improvements.

Keynote 8.2 for Mac Release Notes

Use Smart Categories to quickly organize and summarize tables to gain new insights.

Group your data based on unique values and date ranges, including day of week, day, week, month, quarter, and year.

Instantly show count, subtotal, average, maximum, and minimum values for columns in each group

Create charts of your summarized data.

Easily reorder categories to see your data in a different way.

Support for Dark Mode gives Numbers a dramatic dark look. Toolbars and menus recede into the background so you can focus on your content. Requires macOS Mojave.

Support for Continuity Camera allows you to take a photo or scan a document with your iPhone and have it automatically appear in your spreadsheet on your Mac. Requires macOS Mojave and iOS 12.

Easily record, edit, and play audio right in a spreadsheet.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new editable shapes.

Performance and stability improvements.

iOS iWork Update Notes

Page 4.2 for iOS Update Notes

Animate your drawings and watch them come to life in a document or book.

When using Smart Annotation, lines connecting text to annotations in the side margins stretch and move with edits.

Annotations now anchor to table cells.

Easily save drawings to Photos or Files, or share them with others.

Support for Siri Shortcuts. Requires iOS 12.

Adjust the line spacing before and after a paragraph, and set the width for columns of text.

Pages now supports Dynamic Type.

Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes.

Performance and stability improvements.

Numbers 4.2 for iOS Update Notes

Use Smart Categories to quickly organize and summarize tables to gain new insights.

Group your data based on unique values and date ranges, including day of week, day, week, month, quarter, and year.

Instantly show count, subtotal, average, maximum, and minimum values for columns in each group.

Create charts of your summarized data.

Easily reorder categories to see your data in a different way.

Easily save drawings to Photos or Files, or share them with others.

Support for Siri Shortcuts. Requires iOS 12.

Numbers now supports Dynamic Type.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new editable shapes.

Performance and stability improvements.

Keynote 4.2 for iOS Update Notes